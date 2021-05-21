New NIPOST regulations raise more questions for Nigerian logistics companies
Nigeria’s Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has approved new regulations for the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). This comes after a stakeholders meeting chaired by Pantami to discuss NIPOST’s new rulemaking process and regulations held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, as disclosed by Femi Adeluyi, Technical Assistant to the minister, in a press release dated Tuesday, May 18, 2021.techpoint.africa