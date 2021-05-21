How COVID Changed Our Cybersecurity Landscape
2020 not only brought us COVID-19, but also seemingly the worst year ever for cyber-attacks and data breaches. So, did someone drop the ball, or are threat actors just getting better and better at their craft? Dennis and Tom hash out their thoughts on the matter, examining cyber threats both old and new, discussing how to effectively educate yourself on what’s out there, and emphasizing the importance of proactive security and training for your law firm.legaltalknetwork.com