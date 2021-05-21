Who Wants To Be A Vaccinated Millionaire? New York Ups The Ante

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that more than one million Excelsior Passes have been issued in New York since the state launched the first-in-the nation voluntary platform almost two months ago. Excelsior Pass, which was launched on March 26th, is now being utilized by venues, universities, stadiums and businesses statewide as a free, fast, and secure way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results. Under new CDC guidance adopted this week by New York State, certain businesses may choose to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status, and Excelsior Pass is an easy-to-use, verifiable option. The state has seen an over 80% increase in Excelsior Pass downloads this week alone.