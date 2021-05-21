newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Who Wants To Be A Vaccinated Millionaire? New York Ups The Ante

khn.org
 1 day ago

As an incentive for more New Yorkers to get the shot, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a lottery with a first prize of $5 million. With Ohio's program showing success at bumping up vaccine rates, Maryland is also trying its luck while Oregon considers it. In an effort to...

khn.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Lottery Tickets#Maryland Lottery#Vaccination Rates#New Yorkers#The New York Lottery#Oregonians#Justice#The White House#Americans#Blk#Chispa#Kaiser Family Foundation#Black Non Hispanics#Vaccinated Users#Vaccinated U S Latinos#Ups#Vaccine Rates#Unvaccinated Latinos#July Jackpot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Healthchautauquatoday.com

Over One Million Excelsior Passes Issued in New York State

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that more than one million Excelsior Passes have been issued in New York since the state launched the first-in-the nation voluntary platform almost two months ago. Excelsior Pass, which was launched on March 26th, is now being utilized by venues, universities, stadiums and businesses statewide as a free, fast, and secure way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results. Under new CDC guidance adopted this week by New York State, certain businesses may choose to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status, and Excelsior Pass is an easy-to-use, verifiable option. The state has seen an over 80% increase in Excelsior Pass downloads this week alone.
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

New York to Require Vaccinations of University Students

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must get vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 full-time students, comes as Cuomo and other officials offer...
New York City, NYccenterdispatch.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can ditch their masks, even indoors, the New York City marathon is coming back and Radio City Music Hall will reopen to vaccinated audiences, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday in a flurry of announcements intended to accelerate the state's reopening. “Let’s get back...
New York City, NYwsgw.com

New York and Maryland announce COVID vaccine lottery promotions

New York and Maryland announced lottery promotions tied to receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, following a program introduced in Ohio last week that offers a similar incentive. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rolled out the “Vax and Scratch” program, which will award New York Lottery tickets with prizes of up...
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

'Vax & Scratch' Lottery Scheme Aims to up New York COVID-19 Shots

NEW YORK (Reuters) - You gotta get poked to win, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday, unveiling a $5 million lottery prize incentive for New Yorkers who get their first COVID-19 vaccination shots next week. The "Vax & Scratch" program provides free state lottery scratch-off tickets to New...
Ohio Statetheohiostar.com

Renacci Blasts DeWine’s Ohio Vaccine Lottery

Former U.S. Representative Jim Renacci blasted Governor Mike DeWine’s vaccine initiative to giveaway $1 million to 5 random, vaccinated Ohioans. Renacci’s criticism was fueled by the announcement that New York’s controversial Governor Andrew Cuomo will be following DeWine’s trend. In New York, people who receive a dose of one of the available coronavirus vaccines will be given a free, scratch off lottery ticket. Individuals can win money ranging from $20 to $5 million.
Public Healtharcamax.com

S.E. Cupp: Cuomo throws the book at New York

New Yorkers have yet another reason to feel betrayed by their governor, Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo is set to receive a galling amount of money — $5.1 million — for a book he wrote touting his leadership during the global pandemic. “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic” was published...
New York City, NYnypr.digital

NY Launches 'Vax & Scratch' Lottery, $5 Million Prize For COVID Vaccine Takers

To encourage more people to take COVID-19 vaccines, New York State is bringing in the big bucks via the New York Lottery. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that anyone who receives doses at any of the 10 state-run vaccination sites between May 24 and May 28 will get a "Vax & Scratch" lottery card. The first prize is $5 million, but participants will have a one-in-nine chance of winning various amounts, which start at $20.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Ohio governor offers chance at $1 million prize to get vaccinated

As U.S. political leaders grow increasingly desperate to persuade Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday topped offers of baseball tickets and beer with a $1 million prize drawing. DeWine, a Republican, said five Ohio residents would win the money in once-a-week drawings for adults...
Buffalo, NYnewyorkupstate.com

Covid in NY: Positive test rate at lowest point since September

Buffalo, N.Y. — The percentage of people in New York testing positive for Covid-19 is now at its lowest point since September. The positive test rate Wednesday was 0.85%, the lowest since Sept. 11, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. The seven-day average of the positive test rate was 1.02% yesterday, the lowest since Sept. 26.
New York City, NYFingerLakes1

Cuomo: 62% of all adults vaccinated in New York

As of Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 62% of adults are vaccinated. Among all ages groups currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine 51% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The news comes on the same day as the state dropped a major pandemic-era rule, involving masks...
LotteryPosted by
The Independent

Cuomo announces $5m lottery for New Yorkers who get vaccinated next week

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a $5m lottery for residents to encourage them to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.The new programme, entitled Vax & Scratch, will only apply to unvaccinated New Yorkers who receive either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first shot of Pfizer’s vaccine next week.There are 10 vaccination sites participating in the new programme, and it involves residents 18 years and older receiving a scratch-off lottery ticket after they get their first vaccination at one of the available locations.The grand prize is $5m, but participating residents can also win other monetary sums ranging...