Public Health

How Effective Are Covid Vaccines Against Variant In India?

khn.org
 1 day ago

New research indicates that they may be less effective. Other studies look at the efficacy of mixing and matching shots, as well as antibodies in vaccinated people. The currently available COVID-19 vaccines could be less effective against the coronavirus variant that was first found in India, the chief of Germany's public health agency said on Friday, referring to initial studies. However, the level of knowledge was still very poor and he hoped for better data within two weeks, said Lother Wieler at a news conference. Health Minister Jens Spahn said that Germany was currently reassessing its travel recommendations for Britain, which is currently listed as a risk region becase the spread of that variant there has caused concern in recent days. (5/21)

Public HealthBirmingham Star

Rich countries have a moral duty to share their COVID-19 vaccines

Usually, World Immunisation Week is a chance for those of us who research vaccines to reinforce the message about their importance in saving lives. From whooping cough to polio, measles to meningitis, vaccines have quietly been saving millions of lives, every year, for decades. Usually, nobody really cares or takes...
Pharmaceuticalssouthernillinoisnow.com

Vaccinations are the ‘end game’ to the COVID-19 crisis in India: Fauci

(WASHINGTON) — After President Biden set a new goal to administer at least one vaccine shot to 70% of American adults by July 4th, George goes one-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the shifting vaccination plan and the latest on vaccine approvals for children. Foreign Correspondent Maggie Rulli also reports from New Delhi on India’s devastating COVID-19 second wave. Plus, a special Mother’s Day panel will discuss the outsized impact the pandemic had on women in the workforce as the nation’s economy slowly recovers. And the Powerhouse Roundtable weighs in on the latest on the potential ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership and Republican-backed restrictive voting laws in Florida & Texas.
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

The Biden administration supports waiving patents on coronavirus vaccines. Big Pharma won’t be happy.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Biden administration announced that it supported a waiver for patents on vaccines protecting against the coronavirus. The United States had previously opposed a proposal by India and South Africa to waive global trade rules on intellectual property. This shift sounds technical — but it will have big political consequences. It will affect not only the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic, but the future of global health cooperation. Here’s what you need to know.
Worldhomelandprepnews.com

WHO approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use globally

The World Health Organization (WHO) added the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd. to the list of vaccines approved for emergency use worldwide last week, giving a potential new source and new boost for efforts by the COVAX initiative. “The addition of this vaccine...
Public HealthWashington Post

What it means for the U.S. to back waiver on coronavirus vaccine patents

After months of deadlock, the United States has reversed course, coming out in favor of a proposal to waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines at the World Trade Organization. “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” U.S. Trade...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

The pandemic can't end unless the world helps India. Immediately

India's Covid crisis could have devastating consequences for the entire world, write eight Indian American physicians. In addition to the fact that the unmitigated spread of the virus is allowing new variants to arise, multiple low- and middle-income countries will lose critical lifelines if India -- a major global supplier of vaccines -- is unable to provide medications through the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) program.
Tech Mania

India’s ‘Double Mutant’ Coronavirus Variant Now Found In US

Double mutation B.1.617 variant, which is said to be driving a catastrophic COVID-19 surge in India, bringing its healthcare system down on its knees, has now been found in the United States, including in the Bay Area and at least 18 other countries and territories.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

UK races to test, vaccinate as virus variant threatens plans

LONDON — British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door-to-door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled in a...
Pharmaceuticalsb3cnewswire.com

Global Efforts to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 Undermined by Vaccine Side Effect Concerns

Insights from Sermo’s COVID-19 Real Time Barometer Survey point toward disease becoming endemic and need for more effective patient education. NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- As the rate of people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed, a new survey of physicians has revealed that doctors are working hard to combat vaccine hesitancy, even among those who have already received their first dose. More than 72% of physicians surveyed said that patients continue to voice concerns over vaccine side effects. Still, others have reported ongoing misinformation discouraging people from getting vaccines. In addition, close to 30% of physicians reported encountering patients who have skipped their second dose due to unpleasant side effects of the first dose, or concerns over side effects.
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. to export another 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally

WASHINGTON — The United States will export 20 million doses of authorized COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of June, in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine the administration already pledged to send to Canada and Mexico, the White House announced Monday. The administration...
Public HealthGephardt Daily

India’s COVID-19 cases slow; Modi calls for more vaccinations

May 15 (UPI) — India reported 326,000 new cases Saturday, the lowest daily figure in about three weeks, according to the health ministry. The country also reported 3,890 deaths over the previous 24-hour period as the outbreak — which has strained hospital resources and space — began to wane. Daily cases reached a peak of 414,000 and deaths hit more than 4,000 earlier this month.
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Would Australians support mandates for the COVID-19 vaccine? Our research suggests most would

Australia’s vaccine rollout is moving far more slowly than the government had hoped, and there is evidence of vaccine hesitancy in a significant part of the population. Some governments and media outlets are already considering whether mandates will be needed to reach sufficient vaccine coverage. Last year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison briefly suggested a vaccine would be mandatory before walking it back hours later. Supply and rollout problems must clearly be solved first. But if mandates do come back on the table in the face of vaccine hesitancy, our research sheds light on how widely supported they would be. Last...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

India says its ‘double mutant’ variant may be behind Covid crisis and a third wave is inevitable

The Indian government has said for the first time that its “double mutant” coronavirus variant might be linked to the deadly second wave, while a top scientific adviser warned the country to prepare for an “inevitable” third wave of Covid-19.The B.1.617 variant, which was first found in India in March, has 15 mutations compared to the original virus.The spike in cases seen in the last months in some states shows a “correlation with the rise in (the presence of) B.1.617,” said Dr Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control. He added the caveat that it has not...
Public HealthPhramalive.com

Two AstraZeneca Covid shots 85-90% effective – UK real-world analysis

Two AstraZeneca COVID shots 85-90% effective – UK real-world analysis. (Reuters; Alistair Smout) Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, citing an analysis of real-world data from the rollout of the shot. Britain has...