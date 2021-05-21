New airline Breeze Airways takes off May 27 with $39 fares, no middle seats and nonstop flights to smaller cities

Named Breeze, the new carrier has 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Eastern US. Now that travel is slowly making a comeback, we're back to trolling Hopper for cheap flights as if it's our job. Nature is healing. And now, there's a new, budget-friendly carrier to add to the mix. David Neeleman, the founder of JetBlue, just launched Breeze Airways and tickets are on sale for as little as $39.