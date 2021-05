Dr Anthony Fauci has challenged Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson over comments the Republican lawmaker made about everybody receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. In an interview with a conservative talk show host, Mr Johnson suggested that the push from health officials for everybody to get inoculated against the novel virus was unnecessary. "Because it's not a fully approved vaccine, I think we probably should have limited the distribution to it to the really vulnerable," Mr Johnson said. "What is the point? If the science tells us the vaccines are 95 per cent effective. So, if you have a vaccine, quite...