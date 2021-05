At a time when compassion seems to be a rarity, you can find an abundance of it at the north end of Red Hill Road. Dr. Susan Aycock is a physician at Columbus County Health Department; compassion is a part of her nature. So, it should really be no surprise then that she would reach out to help all creatures great and small, not just humans. That sympathy automatically transferred to two baby chicks born less than a year ago into the flock she keeps at her house.