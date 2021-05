MTV is celebrating the biggest names and moments in film and TV across two nights, and on Sunday, May 16, it all kicked off with the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Fan-favorites including Bridgerton, The Boys, Marvel’s Disney+ offerings (WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Emily in Paris are up for awards in categories including, other than the usual ones, Best Hero, Best Kiss, and Most Frightened Performance.