There was no Morgan Rielly, no Nick Foligno, no Jake Muzzin, and no Jack Campbell in the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs last night. Well, there was no problem. The Toronto Maple Leafs downed the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-1 in a game that featured the season debut of Timothy Liljegren and the Toronto Maple Leafs first look at defenseman Ben Hutton. They played over 15 and 22 minutes, respectively, and overall the the Leafs defense held Vancouver to just 16 shots in this game, despite having two of their top three blue-liners out of the lineup (all stats from hockey-reference.com).