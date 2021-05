SuitePad has brought in Alex Fong to head up its engineering arm, as it seeks to progress to a true global leader. As VP of Engineering, Alex will be tasked with managing and expanding the firm's team of engineers, while also overseeing strategic product development. SuitePad's offering is built on a service-orientated architecture that powers tens of thousands of devices throughout hotels across the world, and Alex will be responsible not only for maintaining its efficiency, but also projecting its far-reaching growth.