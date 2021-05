The world is digging in for Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. As this article appears it will be just one in an avalanche of Dylan celebrations, much of the hoopla resonant with a strange wonder that we, the punters, the audience, have come so far on the journey: 60 years of Bob, and counting. This is a major event of the kind that reminds us that we, or he, may not see such a day again. Not another full decade anyway, God forbid perhaps no other anniversary at all.