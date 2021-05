Investing.com -- It was banks and financials all the way today as Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 rallied 1.81% and 1.97% respectively. The top five stocks on Nifty were all banks: State Bank Of India (NS: SBI ), HDFC Bank Ltd (NS: HDBK ), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS: INBK ), ICICI Bank Ltd (NS: ICBK ) and AXIS Bank Ltd (NS: AXBK ) that gained 5.06%, 4.78%, 3.99%, 3.91% and 3.72% respectively. The two reasons for the move in markets are: