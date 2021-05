The e-commerce surge which accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic has created growing consumer preference for digital payment methods. According to the Blackhawk Network Global Digital Payments study, which surveyed more than 13,000 consumers in nine countries including the U.S., Canada and U.K., 63% of respondents are more likely to shop at a retailer if it accepts the digital payments they use. Almost three-quarters (73%) of respondents say they want to be able to pay the same way they pay online and in-store.