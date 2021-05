2020 will be known as the year the coronavirus pandemic shook the world, in more ways than just illness. Job loss, stay-at-home mandates and other major changes have had long-term ramifications that are still being felt, even as a vaccine has seemingly put an end to the worst of the pandemic. Because of the year’s hardships, 2020 was a big year for Google searches related to retirement accounts, late-life financial planning, HSAs and more. Check out 10 of the most-searched financial questions for 2020 based data from Google and see if your top money-related inquiries made the list.