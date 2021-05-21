newsbreak-logo
Tulsa, OK

“I Still Smell Smoke” 107-Year-Old Tulsa Massacre Survivor, Viola Fletcher Testifies in Congress

By Editor
readcultured.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA century after the tragedy, America has yet to deliver justice. Survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre testified on Wednesday. “I still smell smoke,” 107-year old Tulsa Massacre Survivor, Viola Fletcher told Congress. Nearly a century after this American tragedy, survivors have yet to receive justice. The psychological toll of this event stayed with Fletcher throughout her life. That’s why she still smells the burning. Black people found their slice of the American pie in Greenwood. But, all those dreams went up in smoke when white Tulsans decided to destroy Black Wallstreet.

Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The survivors of the Tulsa massacre deserve recompense. Congress should help make it happen.

“I STILL see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams.” Nearly 100 years after the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, the oldest survivor of the attack by a White mob riveted a congressional committee with her memories of that terrible day. “I have lived through the massacre every day,” said Viola Ford Fletcher, 7 at the time of the attack and now 107. “Our country may forget this history, but I cannot.”
Minoritieskisswtlz.com

Watch Live: Tulsa race massacre survivors testify before House committee

Washington — The last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are slated to testify before a House subcommittee today to discuss the lasting effects of the event 100 years later. The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties plans to consider legal remedies to...
Tulsa, OKGephardt Daily

Victims of Tulsa Race Massacre ask Congress for justice

May 19 (UPI) — A 107-year-old survivor of the Tulsa, Okla., race massacre on Wednesday called for Congress to provide justice for the attack, saying she’s “never seen justice.”. Viola Fletcher testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, which held a hearing on...
MinoritiesPosted by
The New York Times

At 107, 106 and 100, Remaining Tulsa Massacre Survivors Plead for Justice

An aide places headphones on Viola Ford Fletcher, 107, before a House Judiciary subcommittee in Washington on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times) The three known survivors of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in which white mobs gunned down Black people in the streets and Black-owned businesses were burned to the ground, appeared before a congressional committee Wednesday, arguing that justice was far overdue.
Minoritieskvcrnews.org

Survivors Of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Share Eyewitness Accounts

The day that a white mob came to Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., Viola Fletcher was just 7 years old. During emotional testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Fletcher, who is now 107, recalled her memories of the two-day massacre that left hundreds of Black people dead. "I will never...
Culver City, CAwavepublication.com

Resident says Black Lives Matter is more than a lawn sign

CULVER CITY — The news reports were disturbing to Michelle Weiner. First it was Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old Florida teen. Then it was Michael Brown, 18, of Ferguson, Missouri. Then it was Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy from Cleveland. Martin was killed by a vigilante security guard. Brown and Rice...
Tulsa, OKStillwater News-Press

Last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors push for reparations

OKLAHOMA CITY — The last three known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre testified before Congress this week about the continued push for reparations and their quest for justice. Their testimony sparked debate over what reparations, if any, victims of the massacre and their descendants are entitled to a century...
