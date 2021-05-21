“I Still Smell Smoke” 107-Year-Old Tulsa Massacre Survivor, Viola Fletcher Testifies in Congress
A century after the tragedy, America has yet to deliver justice. Survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre testified on Wednesday. “I still smell smoke,” 107-year old Tulsa Massacre Survivor, Viola Fletcher told Congress. Nearly a century after this American tragedy, survivors have yet to receive justice. The psychological toll of this event stayed with Fletcher throughout her life. That’s why she still smells the burning. Black people found their slice of the American pie in Greenwood. But, all those dreams went up in smoke when white Tulsans decided to destroy Black Wallstreet.readcultured.com