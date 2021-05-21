5-21 Faith Community

Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach” during worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 8:30 service will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. For more information, visit alameda.church/reopening. Alameda is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in their children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. The series of devotionals focuses on Jesus’ encounters with various people in the book of John. Vacation Bible School will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 23-25 with the theme “Press Play.” VBS is open to kids ages 3 years to fifth grade. People can register at alameda.church or call the church office at 321-0788. For more information, visit alameda.church.