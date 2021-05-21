Guy farts so loud the neighbors heard it!

A woman's TikTok "hack" about trash bags has ignited a friendly but extremely polarized debate on how we're supposed to insert them into garbage cans. Hannah Ian—one half of the professional organizer duo, Stored Simply—took to the video-sharing platform earlier this year to share how she recently discovered that she'd been using trash bags wrong her whole life. To be honest, it did give me pause for a second, because is there really a right and wrong way to use them? As long as you don't go around wearing them, it's pretty self-explanatory, isn't it? However, Ian's 44-seconds-long video did end up leaving me questioning my initial thoughts on the matter.