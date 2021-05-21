newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Guy farts so loud the neighbors heard it!

By Otis Day
985theriver.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSo this guy had to fart. He did the right thing and went outside. It was so loud the neighbors heard it. They sent a text to the wife to tell her to check out the doorbell camera….and she saw this:

985theriver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fart#Camera#Neighbors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
AnimalsDaily Iberian

Cat Keeps Stealing Things From The Neighbors | The Dodo Cat Crazy

China has always been an independent cat who loves to go out and explore her backyard. One day, her mom, Mónica, found random things outside by her back door, like a candlestick and a Halloween skull decoration. She had no idea where these things were coming from, so she set up a security camera to find out. Turns out, China was stealing from the neighbors!
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Woman Heard a Knock at Her Door

When Sally's cat got run over by a stranger, she responded to the sad news with a unique question. The owner was more concerned with her mice problem than with her dead cat. Sally was relaxing in front of the television when she heard a knock at the door. She looked at the clock and saw that it was past 10:00 p.m. and thought it was strange that someone was at her home so late.
Carlsbad, CAMotorTrend Magazine

Owner of Super Loud BMW Sued by Neighbors for Disturbing Their Peace

We've all been annoyed by idiotic or disruptive drivers in our neighborhoods, and now a couple of homeowners are taking a novel approach: According to TireMeetsRoad.com, they're suing their irritating BMW-driving neighbor for $15,000. Their claim: Loss of "quiet enjoyment." The car in question is a way-lowered BMW owned by...
SocietyPleasanton Express

Lion hearts and loud desperation

There is an old Henry David Thoreau quote that poignantly points out how most people “lead lives of quiet desperation.” In one sense, Henry was dead on. In another sense … he was dead wrong. People are loud in their desperation. If you have any shadow of a doubt about...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mix 93.1

Woman Frighteningly Films ‘Toddler’ Behind Shower Door, Internet Warns About Demons

With the amount of creepy videos popping up on my social media feeds, you'd swear we were getting ready to celebrate Halloween and not coming off of the heels of Mother's Day. This time, it's another TikTok moment for the win. If you're easily creeped out, this may not be the video for you. If you're curious as to what could possibly be behind the shower door we mentioned in the headline, read on brave soldier.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Imagine being so full of hate’: Video shows white man destroying George Floyd memorial with ax

In a video uploaded to Reddit on Sunday, a man defaces and destroys Black Lives Matter signs and structures in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. The 4-minute video, posted to r/Minneapolis, begins with a black truck driving into the foreground as a man parks and exits the vehicle. He leaves the headlights on, the driver’s side door open, and the left turn signal flashing.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Woman's viral trash bag hack reveals we might all be doing it wrong

A woman's TikTok "hack" about trash bags has ignited a friendly but extremely polarized debate on how we're supposed to insert them into garbage cans. Hannah Ian—one half of the professional organizer duo, Stored Simply—took to the video-sharing platform earlier this year to share how she recently discovered that she'd been using trash bags wrong her whole life. To be honest, it did give me pause for a second, because is there really a right and wrong way to use them? As long as you don't go around wearing them, it's pretty self-explanatory, isn't it? However, Ian's 44-seconds-long video did end up leaving me questioning my initial thoughts on the matter.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a mother in front of her small child at a Little Caesars Pizza on Monday. A witness captured the incident in a now-viral video showing 22-year-old Emily Broadwater with a bloody nose and screaming for her daughter after being punched, stomped on, and dragged across the concrete outside the Georgia establishment.
MinoritiesPosted by
BET

White Woman Loses Her Job For Saying Her Black Neighbor Wasn’t The ‘Right Color’

A white woman from Virginia was terminated from her place of employment for saying her Black neighbor wasn’t the “right color.”. According to the Progress-Index, video footage captured an argument between a local food bank worker and a Black resident, identified as Laquetta God, who is standing on her front porch on Lynchburg Avenue in Colonial Heights where the unidentified white woman uttered the slur.
Public SafetyPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

If You Find A Slice Of Cheese On Your Car - You Might Be In Danger

There are many bad people in the world and it seems they are always finding new ways to abduct potential victims. There have been warnings shared on social media about how finding a water bottle on your car could mean you're in danger, or how discovering "1F" written outside of your home could be a sign that you might be victimized, even how perilous it can be to let a stranger take a photo of your dog. Well now comes a story of a woman warning others about finding a piece of cheese on their car's hood.