Weki Meki's Choi Yoo-jung Stuns In Photos For Cosmopolitan

We’ll have to wait until year end to assess the success of the 2021 sageuks but all eyes are now on SBS late summer premiere of Hong Chun Gi (Red Sky) with the high profile adaptation of the romance sageuk novel by the writer of Sungkyunkwan Scandal and The Moon Embraces the Sun. The latter remains the highest rated sageuk drama of the last decade and young swoony romance against the backdrop of the palace yielded a ratings hit a few years ago with Moonlight Drawn by Stars. There is the common element of Kim Yoo Jung being in both dramas, as the teen version of the female lead and later as the female lead proper like she is here in Hong Chun Gi, and I hope the drama and her male lead Ahn Hyo Seob will be worthy of her deep talents which have been wasted in her recent modern dramas. There are new BTS stills including second male lead Kwak Si Yang sharing a beverage truck sent by his Alice costar Kim Hee Sun, which is probably the best thing to come out of that drama lol.