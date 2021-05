Hotels are back – HURRAH! At least they will be on Monday week, May 17, when, in a major step towards normality, they join the band of green-lit travel corridor countries announced yesterday in being open to us. The closure of hotels in this latest national lockdown has gone on for what feels like forever and I can’t wait to enjoy them again: to down cocktails in glamorous bars; to sink into fireside sofas in remote hideaways after long and lovely walks; to be soothed in sepulchral spas; to dine in rooms full of beauty, cool design, bonhomie and fine food; to sleep in beds so comfortable that clouds would feel lumpy by comparison.