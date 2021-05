Good minus tides in late April enticed us out to inspect some intertidal zones. Among the first things we noticed were live cockles on the surface, although they are customarily buried an inch or two in the sand and gravel. We were not the only ones to find them — the common mottled sea stars were happily feasting. These five-armed stars often feed on bivalve molluscs (usually mussels and clams), pulling apart the two shells with their powerful arms. On the underside of those arms are numerous hydraulically operated tube feet that clamp onto the shells while the arms pull them open. (Yes, there are “feet” on these “arms.”) These sea stars feed by everting the stomach, and even a narrow opening allows them to insert that stomach between the two shells to digest the soft body inside.