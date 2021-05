Robin Thede is working hard to get her name in the history books. Emmy-nominated and with a 15-year career behind her already, the actress, writer and comedian has worked on some of America’s most-watched TV series in The Queen Latifah Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! Not to mention comic Mike Epps’ short-lived Funny Bidness and Kevin Hart’s mockumentary Real Husbands Of Hollywood. Though despite her impressive resumé and classy wit that transcends cultures, Thede has in the past operated behind the scenes, or at least to one side of the star.