newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Touring the Haleakalā National Park in Hawaii

Posted by 
Nya Crea
Nya Crea
 3 days ago

Hawaii is famous for its oceanic coastline and magnificent Islands. One of the least populous states in the United States, it is also one of the few states to have once been an independent nation. The state gets its name from one of its Island; Hawai'i which translates to Big Island and remains famous for its magnificent beaches, coastal islands, volcanoes and culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMdpo_0a6pzzIV00
Pinterest.com

There are many parks in Hawaii but one that stands out is the Haleakalā National Park. The park is located on the island of Maui in Hawaii. The park is an area of 33, 265 acres of land and has a dormant volcano within its boundaries. Established on July 1st, 1961, the park was set aside as a national park due to its standout features. The name Haleakalā is Hawaiian which stands for "House of the Sun." Legend has it that the demigod, Maui imprisoned the sun there so as to extend the day. The park features the Haleakalā volcano which has been dormant since it last erupted in the 17th century.  The park is home to the great ambience, hiking, beautiful scenery, waterfalls, etc.

The park is amply divided into two; The summit area and the Kipahulu area. The summit area is an extremely windy passageway that leads up to the mountain. The roads are well maintained so you're sure to be safe when climbing up.  The area includes the Haleakalā crater which is the summit of the volcano and its other areas. The Crater is home to lots of volcanic features as a sign of remembrance of what used to be here.

The trails also leading atop the mountain are the Halemau'u and Sliding Sands trails and they're great for hiking. Visitors who visit the summit of the mountain come to watch one of the most beautiful sights; the sunrise and sunset.  The top of the mountain provides an unparalleled and unfiltered view of the sun that is a must-see whenever you're at the park. The park's scenic drive that allows numerous views is unmatched. You can catch the Hosmer's Grove which is a unique forest of trees and forests. The clear night sky view is also one to be enjoyed. It is also home to the endangered Nēnē geese. Although they died out, they were reintroduced and well catered for in the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vn2DM_0a6pzzIV00
Pinterest.com

The Kipahulu area is a closed area, unlike the summit area. Visitors cannot drive directly but would have to take a coastal road that drives towards the coast of the Island. This part of the park is in the lower part of the Kipahulu valley and it is protected to preserve the native plants and animal species inhabiting the area. This section of the park also features a dozen pools. The pools contain rare native freshwater fishes. Visitors can either choose to swim in them or hike the trail to Waimoku Falls. Endangered species have made this park their home and there are more in this area than they are across any other park in America.

Also, the Haleakalā Observatory is an observation site in the park. The centre sits atop the tropical layer and allows for excellent viewing of the clear skies and every other path. The centre has been managed by the Institute of astronomy of the University of Hawaii. The site is also used to conduct various experiments by the institute, one of which is the Maui Space Surveillance System (MSSS) that tracks various satellites orbiting Earth.

Despite its awesomeness, the park is faced with some issues. One of which is Environmental. Due to grazing from goats and pigs, the majority of the native vegetation is being destroyed. Due to their freedom, they trample and uproot these plants from the ground thereby causing soil erosion. Also, the endangered Nēnē bird which roamed the islands across Hawaii is only situated on the Island of Hawai'i. These birds have been hunted for commerce gains and have greatly decreased their population. As of 2010, there were only 2000 of these birds left. Climate change has also affected the Silversword plant. Since the plant only grows in Haleakalā and nowhere else, the weather has greatly damaged it. Also, tourists and visitors end up plucking them as souvenirs.

Regardless, the island remains a magnificent sight and is a must-see whenever you're in Hawaii.

Nya Crea

Nya Crea

627
Followers
85
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

I love to set trends, my field of expertise is music and entertainment but I also love to talk about lifestyle and what's trending at the moment. Expect to find interesting tips, music advice and interviews but also food blogging (yes I'm a foodie), pretty much, anything that interests me or sparks my attention, I promise to bring it to you!

 https://www.nyacrea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Island#Volcanoes#United States#America#July#Hawaiian#Msss#Institute#Haleakal Observatory#Magnificent Islands#Beaches#Hawai I#Waterfalls#Beautiful Scenery#Volcanic Features#Tourists#Home#Astronomy#Legend#Souvenirs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Hawaii Stateinsiderfamilies.com

Best Beaches in the Big Island of Hawaii

Are you planning a trip to the Big Island of Hawaii? You may look forward to visiting the island, exploring some of the different attractions, and spending lots of time on the beach. When you’re on the beaches in Hawaii, you can soak up the sun, go surfing, swim, and even try snorkeling for the first time. While Hawaii is home to dozens of beautiful beaches, some stand out a bit more than others. If you’d like to make sure you’re visiting some of the best ones in the area, check out this list!
Hawaii Statebudgettravel.com

Deal Alert: Go to Hawaii This Year: 4-Star Hilton Stay w/Air

Save now. Choose your travel dates later. Big Island of Hawaii "a vast frontier, full of unexpected wonders"; we think one of the best surprises starts now, with savings over $835 with this offer from Great Value Vacations, where you can take advantage of travel dates through 2021. At $799...
Hawaii StatePosted by
Just Go

Three Movies with the main filming locations in Hawaii

In addition to its history, scenery, and beauty, Hawaii has much to offer. Also, Hawaii is home to many award-winning movies!. If you are considering moving to this island state, there are several unique facts to consider. First, Hawaiian Standard Time is its time zone. It is two hours behind Pacific time, which means it is five hours behind Eastern time. Despite Hawaii having eight major islands with population hubs, four counties make up the state. A colored flower represents each island, while each city has an elected council and a new mayor. Although the available resources are few, it is one of the few states where all the underground minerals belong to the state.
Hawaii Stateclick orlando

‘It’s like being in prison:’ Clermont couple forced to quarantine in Hawaii

Alayne and Milton Thompson thought they’d finally made it. They landed in Honolulu this past weekend to begin the honeymoon they’d dreamed of since marrying in 2019. They brought their negative COVID-19 test results with them, as Hawaii has some of the strictest COVID-19 requirements in the U.S. for travelers. They even took along their cards showing both had been fully vaccinated.
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 83 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 83 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 33,834. There were no additional deaths. The death toll from the virus on Oahu stands at 492. Of the new cases, 62 were on...
Hawaii StatePosted by
Only In Hawaii

Both A Restaurant And Art Gallery, Hawaii’s Bamboo Restaurant Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination

Delicious food can be found throughout the Aloha State, but sometimes we want more than just a great meal. What sometimes makes a meal even better is the experience we get with it. Whether it’s the unique ambiance that comes with eating in a historic building, an activity like dancing, or local art adorning the […] The post Both A Restaurant And Art Gallery, Hawaii’s Bamboo Restaurant Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hawaii StateSFGate

How Kona coffee became one of Hawaii's most recognizable products

Apart from pineapples and macadamia nuts, Kona coffee might be the most recognizable Hawaiian product to reach consumers on the mainland. Advertising campaigns in the 20th century seized on mainlanders’ fascination with the Hawaiian Islands, marketing the coffee as a novel delicacy. That popularity has lasted well into the present...
Hawaii StatePosted by
BoardingArea

Save 25 Percent Plus Earn 10,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points 2021 in Hawaii and Bora Bora

You can save 25 percent on room rates at your choice of twelve resort properties in Hawaii and one resort property in Bora Bora — plus earn 10,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points per stay and receive a complimentary upgrade to next available room category based on availability — when you stay a minimum of ten consecutive days and nine consecutive nights through Monday, September 6, 2021…
Hawaii StateUS News and World Report

Hawaii Man Accused of Poisoning Stream, Prawns Fined $633K

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources fined a man more than $600,000 on accusations of poisoning a stream, killing an estimated 6,250 Tahitian prawns. It was the largest fine to date for an aquatic resource violation in the state, West Hawaii Today reported. Wayne...
Hawaii Statehawaiinews.online

Facial imaging equipment now operational at Hawaii’s major airports

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division announces the operation of Phase III of the thermal temperature screening and facial imaging project at Hawaii’s five major airports that accept trans-Pacific flights. Phase III consisted of the installation of the facial imaging technology that will help airport representatives efficiently pull passengers aside who have been detected to have an elevated core body temperature of 100.4 degrees and higher, a common symptom of COVID-19, by thermal screening cameras installed in Phase I and Phase II.
Hawaii Statekauainownews.com

Hawaii Coffee Assoc. Presents 2021 Virtual Conference

The statewide Hawaii Coffee Association (HCA) presents an informative two-day webinar featuring coffee industry leaders, researchers and educators. The June 24-25th event is a free resource for its association members and the broader community. In addition, HCA hosts the 12th annual Statewide Coffee Cupping Competition with winners announced June 25...
Hawaii Stateledger.news

The United Snacks of America: Hawaii

1 Oreo Pie Crust (see notes above) 2 c. Fudge topping (see notes above) fudge topping (extra, to taste) macadamia nuts (for garnish) 1. Prepare Oreo pie crust and place in freezer. Remove ice cream from freezer and allow to soften for 10-15 minutes. You do NOT want it to...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Letters: Intergenerational care for keiki and kupuna; Bill provides protection for sharks in Hawaii; COVID restrictions have caused too much harm

In response to the expanding need for child care, and Hawaii’s rapidly aging population, the state should support the development of intergenerational (IG) care programs. The state and county governments could work with the private nonprofit sector to develop new IG facilities by providing land and funding for construction. Government- funded lead grants could then attract matching grants.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii monthly bankruptcies rise for first time in year

Statewide bankruptcies rose for the first time this year as filings in April jumped 19.3% even as the state continued to show encouraging signs of an economic recovery. The 136 cases were the most for any month since there were 140 in July, according to new data released by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Hawaii. There were only 114 cases in April 2020.