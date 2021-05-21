Republicans and Israel After President Trump
It was a throwaway line in a candidacy that wasn’t supposed to happen. For one, Donald Trump was on speaking, if not chummy terms with Joe Scarborough. “I don’t want to get into it for a different reason, Joe, because if I do win, there has to be a certain amount of surprise, unpredictability,” the New York magnate told the MSNBC host in February 2016. “Let me be sort of a neutral guy, let’s see what – I’m going to give it a shot. It would be so great.”www.theamericanconservative.com