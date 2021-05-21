Counting Crows' Adam Duritz on Nostalgia, Dissociative Disorder and His Band's New EP

Though he’s only been open about it to the public since 2008, for almost all of his life Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz has lived with a dissociative disorder, a mental illness that affects one’s perception of the world around him. “It makes you look at your life from a distance,” says Duritz from his longtime home in Greenwich Village. “You’re sitting in the back of your head looking out through two holes in your skull. It can often feel like the life in front of you — instead of just being a room in front of you — is a movie of the room being projected on your eyes.”