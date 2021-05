Violife is making it easier for plant-based eaters to get ready for grilling season with its special Vegan BBQ Pack, which contains three varieties of its plant-based cheese alternatives. The kit contains versatile plant-based cheese products like the Violife Mediterranean Style Block, which cab be skewered and grilled on veggie kebabs, the Greek White feta-style cheese for preparing salads and the new BBQ Slices. The latter is said to have a sweet and smoky flavor that works especially well on a vegan burger, thanks to hints of paprika.