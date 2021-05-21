newsbreak-logo
TV Series

Ryan's Entertainment Update: Friday, May 21st

By Ryan Kelly
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOur 3 favorite witches return for Hocus Pocus 2! An 11-year-old Florida girl says she credits “Law and Order: SVU” on how she fought off and helped catch a would-be kidnapper. Plus, Carrie Underwood has added more shows to her Vegas residency. Plus, Dierks Bentley talks about what it’s like being back on the road. That and more in today’s Entertainment Update.

