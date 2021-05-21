newsbreak-logo
DEI experts reflect on 2020, call for stamina

By Taryn Phaneuf
bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo reflect on progress so far and discuss ways to maintain momentum, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal convened a panel of four experts in diversity, equity and inclusion for a virtual forum May 13.

Health Servicesbenefitspro.com

Experts renew call for improvements, investment in primary care

Two related studies call for a new emphasis on primary care and make a series of recommendations on improving primary care delivery that have implications for policymakers, health providers, and payers. The two reports have been highlighted by the Primary Care Collaborative, a nonprofit coalition of health care stakeholders that...
EconomyCredit Union Times

Strategic Considerations for Effectively Implementing DEI Initiatives

As we navigate the strategic considerations around implementing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within our credit unions, it is important to take a holistic approach to this work. It’s messy, uncomfortable and needs to be addressed thoughtfully, with empathy, courage and curiosity. DEI is top of mind and many...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Culture Amp and LifeLabs Learning partner to give managers the skills to drive positive behavior change at work

Rapidly empowering managers with the skills that make the biggest difference: coaching, feedback, prioritization, and effective one-on-ones. 94% of managers using Culture Amp’s Skills Coach tool with LifeLabs Learning’s content agreed that they had improved their skills and are leading more effectively. 68% of the peers of managers using Skills Coach also noticed behavior improvements in managers using the tool.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

15 Key Benefits Of DEI To Communicate With Team Members

In light of the recent societal spotlight on racial justice and equality, many businesses have taken a renewed interest in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). For these efforts to be truly successful, however, there must be buy-in from the entire organization. Employees are more likely to support DEI efforts if...
Elon, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

Global engagement reviews progress on DEI initiatives

The Elon Global Engagement Center is ending the first year of its new diversity, equity and inclusion plan with a progress evaluation to be released this month. The GEC began building its five-year DEI plan in December 2018 after participating in and receiving feedback from the Diversity Abroad pilot program for the Access, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Roadmap Assessment. The plan includes 52 goals to be achieved by 2025, but this school year was focused around just 16 of them.
Economyworkology.com

Episode 285: The Role of the CHRO and DEI With Whitney Bennett

Today’s podcast is part of a series on the Workology Podcast focused on the role and responsibilities of the Chief Human Resources Officer, or CHRO. The CHRO (sometimes called VP of Talent or Chief People Officer) is an executive-level role that deals with managing human resources, as well as with organizational development and implementing policies of change to improve the overall efficiency of the company. I want aspiring CHRO’s to know what type of skills and experiences they need to grow into a future CHRO role along with hearing from senior HR leadership how they are partnering and collaborating with their executive peers.
EconomyPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

When personal principles align with company values, success follows

How an executive from Envoy Mortgage found the perfect corporate home to match her guiding principles. Margie Hennessey’s career has been filled with ups, downs and hard-earned wisdom. She’s currently the area manager for a leading independent mortgage lender, Envoy Mortgage. At Envoy, Hennessey found not only success, but also a company that holds the same principles that guided her professional journey every step along the way.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

‘Coded For Inclusion’: Staff Me Up Partners With Color Of Change & More To Elevate Underrepresented Crew Members Via Expanded Hiring Platform

Leading industry hiring platform Staff Me Up has launched Coded for Inclusion, an initiative set on opening the doors for underrepresented groups—from the LGBTQ+ communities to people with disabilities—to jobs in media. Via an enhanced algorithm, Staff Me Up’s expanded production hiring platform seeks to disrupt biased hiring practices, which...
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE Presents Inaugural 40 Under 40 Summit To Celebrate And Amplify The Voices Of An Emerging Generation Of Exceptional Leaders And Achievers, May 20

In partnership with Amazon, the unique one-day virtual experience will bring together an amazing cohort of talented Black millennials moving, shaking, and disrupting their industries. The 40 Under 40 Summit will feature candid, engaging conversations with influencers, creatives, market disruptors, change agents, and moguls on the rise, representing the best...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Employee Experience Strategy: Six Key Moments In Orienting And Onboarding A New Employee

CEO of SGEi, author, keynote speaker and catalyst for elevating individual performance and improving company culture. Since writing “The Three M’s Needed For A Comprehensive Employee Experience Strategy,” I have been frequently asked about the key moments in the employee experience that managers and organizations need to focus on to build a great culture. When a new employee begins working, there are some critical moments that will determine whether or not they will be successful and engaged and with you for longer than six months or 90 days. Over the years, I have done a lot of work helping organizations develop their orientation and onboarding programming and have come to identify the key moments to consider with a new employee.
EconomyPosted by
Axios

The chief diversity officer hiring frenzy

Fortune 500 firms have been scrambling to hire chief diversity officers in response to racial justice protests in the year since George Floyd's death — but just filling that seat isn't enough. The big picture: Companies' top diversity executives too often lack the power or resources to effect real change,...
