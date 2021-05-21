DEI experts reflect on 2020, call for stamina

CEO of SGEi, author, keynote speaker and catalyst for elevating individual performance and improving company culture. Since writing “The Three M’s Needed For A Comprehensive Employee Experience Strategy,” I have been frequently asked about the key moments in the employee experience that managers and organizations need to focus on to build a great culture. When a new employee begins working, there are some critical moments that will determine whether or not they will be successful and engaged and with you for longer than six months or 90 days. Over the years, I have done a lot of work helping organizations develop their orientation and onboarding programming and have come to identify the key moments to consider with a new employee.