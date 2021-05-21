Trevor Fredricksen Memorial Fund Donates to Friends of Lake Anita
(Anita) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund donated $500 to The Friends of Lake Anita for their free fishing clinic, held on Saturday, June 5th at Lake Anita State Park. “This is a wonderful opportunity to spend time as a family fishing and enjoying the great outdoors at one of Iowa’s beautiful state parks,” said Melanie Fredricksen. “Trevor loved to fish, and this donation fits our mission statement perfectly.”westerniowatoday.com