Atlantic, IA

Trevor Fredricksen Memorial Fund Donates to Friends of Lake Anita

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 20 hours ago
(Anita) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund donated $500 to The Friends of Lake Anita for their free fishing clinic, held on Saturday, June 5th at Lake Anita State Park. “This is a wonderful opportunity to spend time as a family fishing and enjoying the great outdoors at one of Iowa’s beautiful state parks,” said Melanie Fredricksen. “Trevor loved to fish, and this donation fits our mission statement perfectly.”

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

