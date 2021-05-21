newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

5 homes listed on the Houston market for less than $1 million

By ShaCamree Gowdy
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSimply put, Houston's real estate market is bananas right now. From multiple buyers bidding on homes the day they hit the market to homes selling for $300,000 over the asking price, it's hard out here for those hoping to relocate to the Bayou City. Even so, there are plenty of...

www.mrt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Buyers#Market#Home Features#Sales#South Post Oak Lane#Calumet Street#Peddie Street Completely#Multiple Buyers#Selling#Bayou City#Spaces#Outdoor Kitchen#Dining Room#Plantation Shutters#Bedroom#Memorial Park#Museum District#Office Space#Backyard Views#Proximity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Look inside: This First Ward Houston home is latest to receive Protected Landmark status -- and it’s on the market for $650K

HOUSTON – One of the latest Houston-area homes to receive historic landmark designation is now listed on the real estate market. The current owners of the historic property, built in 1915, applied for Protected Landmark status last year, according to City Council, and is set to receive it officially during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
bizjournals

Houston winery owners open Heights tasting room

Serca Wines opened a tasting room at 447 Heights Blvd. Sergio and Carolina Weitzman purchased the historic, 120-year-old home — the former office of Houstonia Magazine — to create a Serca Wines Tasting Room and several office spaces. Gary Loh of Loh & Co. represented the Weitzmans, while the seller was Pecan Tree Investments.
Houston, TXEater

A Latin American Steakhouse Will Open Inside the Revamped Four Seasons Hotel

A chic new seafood and steak restaurant from the self-proclaimed “father of modern Mexican cuisine” is headed to Downtown Houston later this year. Toro Toro, from longtime restaurateur Richard Sandoval, is slated to open in Downtown’s newly-revamped Four Seasons Hotel in Fall 2021. Toro Toro will replace Quattro, the Italian restaurant that previously occupied the hotel’s third floor restaurant space. (Sandoval also founded Bayou & Bottle, the hotel’s first-floor whiskey bar.)
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Sleeveless Chic: How to Go Back to Style This Summer

READY TO VENTURE back into the public eye? From happy-hour haute to glorified pajamas-gone-glam, our style guru collected five must-shop trends to revamp your style. Gone is the cold shoulder — the sleeveless trend is as hot as it gets! Vaccine-ready shoulder-baring blouses, tees and tanks by designers from Balmain to Retrofete can be dressed up or down. And as denim and trouser rises get higher, so does the crop.
Houston, TXourtribune.com

‘Downtown Kingwood’ may get ‘new life’

Kingwood’s “downtown,” the four corners bounded by Kingwood Drive and West Lake Houston Parkway, may get some much-needed revitalization. While two of the four corners have been rejuvenated with the H-E-B Center on one corner and the new CVS Pharmacy on another, two of the corners sport multiple empty buildings.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Houston, TXKESQ

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

Construction Begins on New Segment of Sims Bayou Greenway

New segment to provide key connection for communities east and west of I-45 This morning, Houston Parks Board, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Botanic Garden, Perry Homes, Harris County Flood Control District, Gulfgate TIRZ 8, Hobby Area Management District, and various elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 1.09-mile segment of Sims Bayou Greenway. The new segment will connect communities east and west of I-45.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

HCA expanding Level 2 trauma care to two more locations

In a Houston Chronicle story in 2016 by reporter Todd Ackerman, a doctor was quoted as saying, “Right now, in trauma care, where you live determines if you live.”. On April 12, 2021, while on his way home from work late Monday afternoon Levi Harris was in a single vehicle accident when the steering box and brakes on his truck failed and he struck a tree going 70 mph. Harris was cognizant enough to get himself out of the truck before collapsing on the lawn of the home where he struck the tree. He suffered major life-threatening injuries including a broken sternum in three places, a collapsed lung, a painful burn on his cheek and ear from the air bag, and a serious tear in one of the main arteries to his heart. His life was in the balance as he was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe Hospital’s Level II trauma center where he was immediately rushed into surgery. He survived the surgery and spent three days in the intensive care unit.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston's newest COVID vaccine hotspots: restaurants and clubs

Michael Rodgers arrived at the bustling Turkey Leg Hut on Friday expecting to get a decadent shrimp-stuffed turkey leg and some fries. He left with an extra side: a shot of COVID vaccine. “I just came to experience the Turkey Leg, but since it was right here and I was...