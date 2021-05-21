Regina Hall Talks About What Patience And Practice Have Taught Her In Hollywood

Regina Hall radiates gentle warmth and empathy in Support the Girls, Andrew Bujalski’s 2018 indie film about the stretched-thin but fiercely bonded employees of a Hooters-esque breastaurant called Double Whammies. As Lisa, Double Whammies’s long-suffering and incredibly loyal middle manager, Hall is both heartbreaking and low-key funny, maneuvering the insane machinations of her boss, Cubby (James Le Gros), the oft-perverse behavior of her customers, and her crumbling marriage, all while acting as something of a mother figure to the young, scantily clad women who work beneath her (Haley Lu Richardson, Junglepussy, and Dylan Gelula). The role is an exercise in subtlety — Hall’s wide-open face contorts just slightly enough to let the audience know that Lisa is in pain, but not enough to clue in her adoring coworkers. It’s a revelatory, naturalistic performance that, coming on the heels of years of laugh-out-loud comedies (Girls Trip, Think Like a Man, Scary Movie) and darker dramas (The Hate U Give, Law-Abiding Citizen), shows off Hall’s range.