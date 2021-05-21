newsbreak-logo
Regina Hall Talks About What Patience And Practice Have Taught Her In Hollywood

By BET Staff
BET
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Season three of Showtime’s Black Monday returns on Sunday, May 23. Starring Don Cheadle and Regina Hall, the comedy follows the drama behind the 1987 stock market crash. Hall plays the irreverently hilarious Dawn Towner, the only female head trader on Wall Street. Fans can expect tons of twists, especially with her playing opposite Cheadle, who has earned two Emmy nominations for his performance in the series.

BET

BET

New York City, NY
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
