Regina Hall Talks About What Patience And Practice Have Taught Her In Hollywood

It’s been more than four years since the Oscars mistakenly gave Best Picture to La La Land, only to kick all those filmmakers off the stage and award Moonlight instead. Director Barry Jenkins knows the televised chaos of that moment is etched into his legacy, which he’s not thrilled about. “I have no doubt in my mind, out of anything I ever do in my life, and who knows what’s to come ahead, but that particular moment is going to be the most visible thing that’s ever associated with me, for better or for worse,” he said on a recent episode of the “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” podcast.