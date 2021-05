This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hello. I'm Paul Auwaerter with Medscape Infectious Diseases, speaking virtually from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The recent update on mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surprised many with the advice that fully immunized people, 2 weeks after they've received their last dose, can return to normal activities — not needing masks when indoors, for example. This is an advancement from earlier recommendations that outdoor activity no longer requires mask wear.