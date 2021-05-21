newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Thomas Heatherwick’s Little Island Opens To The Public In Chelsea, Manhattan

By Michael Young
New York YIMBY |
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the city begins to open up and recover, one new attraction that is sure to draw people to its unique architectural design and green space is Thomas Heatherwick‘s Little Island, which just opened to the public this morning at Pier 55 in Chelsea. The 2.4-acre park sits over the Hudson River and features landscape design by MNLA. Hudson River Park Trust is managing the park, which was inspired by a leaf floating on water and utilizes a total of 132 funnel-shaped concrete pods that elegantly undulate to form hills, open lawns, winding paths, and even a spot for an amphitheater. Little Island is located just off of West 14th Street, a short distance from Renzo Piano’s Whitney Museum and Chelsea Market. The cost of the project is around $250 million.

newyorkyimby.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
City
Chelsea, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Heatherwick
Person
Renzo Piano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Market#Garden Design#Design Museum#Lower Manhattan#Green Space#Mnla#Hudson River Park Trust#Lusitania#Facebook Follow Yimby#Cunard#West 14th Street#Whitney Museum#Landscape Design#Trees#Hills#Open Lawns#Concrete#Southern#Paths#Carpathia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

The Cortland’s Red Brick Façade Nears Pinnacle at 555 West 22nd Street in Chelsea, Manhattan

Façade installation is nearing completion on The Cortland, a 26-story condominium building from Robert A. M. Stern Architects at 555 West 22nd Street in West Chelsea. Developed by Related Companies with SLCE Architects as the architect of record, the nearly 300-foot-tall structure will yield 141 units spread across 250,000 square feet, for an average of 2,245 square feet apiece. The building is located along West Street and the Hudson River waterfront between West 22nd and West 23rd Streets.
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

City takes next step towards rezoning Soho

City Planning Commission (CPC) Chair Marisa Lago today announced the start of public review for the SoHo/NoHo Neighborhood Plan, the first overhaul of local zoning regulations since these communities served as a manufacturing hub half a century ago. Despite local opposition to the rezoning, Lago asserted in a press release,...
Brooklyn, NYuntappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!
New York City, NYGothamist.com

NYC Restaurants To Albany: Keep Lax Liquor Laws Post Pandemic

This week marks the end of the midnight curfew on outdoor dining and indoor capacity restrictions for city restaurants. But with the closing of countless bars and restaurants since the COVID-19 pandemic began and declining revenues among those that survived, the city’s hospitality association is now calling on state lawmakers to allow faster, temporary liquor licenses to promote the industry's economic rebound.
Manhattan, NYhometextilestoday.com

Shoppe Object will return as in-person show this September

New York – Shoppe Object will resume as a face-to-face expo at Pier 11 in downtown Manhattan this fall. The semi-annual home and gift show will take place Sept. 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Timing was established based on the safety and concerns of our community, and we...
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Editor’s note: Battling the old guard

That quote may sound like it came from a progressive politician in Albany, but it actually came from a real estate broker in Manhattan. One of our main stories this month looks at the lingering specter of discrimination in New York City co-ops. We interviewed more than 40 brokers, lawyers,...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Frank Sinatra’s historic homes: From NYC to Palm Desert

America’s most famous crooner is known for his melody about “New York, New York,” but only one of Frank Sinatra’s six properties was in the Big Apple. In fact, Sinatra started out in Hoboken, NJ, across the river, and the first house he owned was in suburban Hasbrouck Heights nearby.
Manhattan, NYThe New Yorker

The Return of the Art Fair

I quite enjoyed Frieze New York, the recent edition of the annual (except last year) international art fair, housed at the Shed—the arts complex in Hudson Yards, on Manhattan’s far West Side—rather than, as in past years, inside a colossal tent on Randall’s Island. This was unusual for me, because I hate art fairs: they strike me as upscale bazaars, almost immediately exhausting, that reek of quiet desperation. They are a global phenomenon of the last quarter century, born partly out of the competition that dealers face from auction houses, which have recognized—and juiced—the skyrocketing prices of works that may be more or less fresh from studios. Brick-and-mortar galleries can no longer count on preëminence as the farm system of the art industry. To retain top artists and to preserve their own rank in the art world’s marching order, dealers can’t not laboriously and expensively schlep their wares and staff around the globe, from fair to fair. The events are schmoozefests for the über-rich and assorted influencers, granted V.I.P. privileges. (Such an ugly term, unctuously elevating an élite to an elect.) But they are popular with some upper-middle hoi polloi as well. Tickets to the Shed sold out well in advance, with general-admission and preview tickets ranging from fifty-five to two hundred and sixty-five dollars a pop. How much is exposure to a hodgepodge of recent art worth to you?
New York City, NYKEYT

Multi-agency group sweeps up 3 homeless encampments

NEW YORK (WCBS) — There are now three fewer homeless encampments in Manhattan. Friday, a multi-agency effort swept away camps in Midtown West and Hell’s Kitchen, and those cleanup teams made some surprising discoveries. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin exclusively reports, under a long-standing construction sidewalk shed was a jumbled encampment...