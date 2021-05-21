newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold Price Technical Outlook - Looking at a Topside Break of the Bullish Channel

By Nick Cawley
DailyFx
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA consolidated break higher could open the way to $1,960/oz. The technical outlook for gold remains positive for the coming, especially if the precious metal can make a confirmed breakout from the multi-week bullish channel. Gold has risen by more than $200/oz off the March 31 low with any sell-off bought back, keeping it within a well-defined bullish channel. The topside of this channel is under threat again and a break and open above here would leave the psychological $1,900/oz level as the next target. Above here, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March-August 2020 rally at $1,928/oz. comes into view with little technical resistance then seen before a cluster of three swing highs between $1,960/oz. and $1,974/oz come into play.

www.dailyfx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Topside#Outlook#Market Prices#Market Sentiment#Chart Multi#Gold Daily Price Chart#Bullish Channel#Traders#Crowd Sentiment#Risen#Rally#Threat#Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Rises 3rd Week in Row but Stopped by $1,890 Ceiling

Investing.com - Gold prices dipped on Friday even as they clinched a third straight weekly gain. But longs hoping to break above $1,900 were stopped $10 short of the target, proving sentiment for the yellow metal wasn’t as hot yet as they thought. Gold for June delivery on New York’s...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Outlook: 50-Day SMA Establishes Positive Slope Despite Dovish ECB

EUR/USD tracks the range bound price action from earlier this week as European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde offers a dovish guidance following a Eurogroup meeting in Lisbon, but looming developments in the 50-Day SMA (1.1983) may instill a bullish outlook for the exchange rate as the moving average appears to be establishing a positive slope.
Metal Miningfintechzoom.com

Gold Futures – Gold prices fall for the session, post a third-weekly gain

Gold settled with a loss on Friday, but tallied a gain for the third week in a row. Prices for the metal declined for the session on “weekend profit taking” as well as disappointment over gold’s “inability to break past” the key $1,900 mark, said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. However, a rise in gold exchange-traded fund demand is a “positive sign for the gold price for the week ahead.” June gold.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels. XAU/USD breakout surges to multi-month highs- constructive above 1840, key resistance 1909/23. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up more than 1.5% after...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro risks deeper pullback after bulls repeatedly stalled

The Euro lost traction on Friday following comments from ECB President Lagarde who said that it is still too early to discuss policy after the end of central bank’s emergency bond-buying scheme and seeing inflation rise this year as temporary, that offset positive signals from upbeat EU PMI data, released earlier today.
Businessfuturesmag.com

Gold Continues To March Higher

The gold trade seems to be a little too easy recently, incrementally working its way higher since putting in a low of $1,677.30 on March 31st. Is gold finally behaving the way one would expect in an inflationary environment? Who cares? Go with the trend!. Use the chart and track...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Jim Cramer Talks Gold Outlook with Barrick CEO Mark Bristow

With Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies gyrating wildly in recent weeks, their purported use as a store of value appears to be in doubt. But with inflation returning – temporarily, if Fed Chairman Jay Powell is to be believed – the need for alternative assets is on the rise. That in turn has sparked renewed interest in gold, a traditional hedge against inflationary pressures used in many portfolios.
Marketskitco.com

A Golden Cross could be forthcoming between the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA

To paraphrase Investopedia, the golden cross is a chart pattern. A bullish signal in which a market's moving average moves above a longer-term moving average. The golden cross is a bullish breakout pattern formed from a crossover involving a short-term moving average (such as the 50-day moving average) breaking above a longer-term moving average (such as the 100-day moving average). As long-term indicators carry more weight than a shorter one, the cross indicates a bull market on the horizon and is reinforced by high trading volumes.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold prices fall for the session, post a third-weekly gain

Gold futures settled with a loss on Friday, but tallied a gain for the third week in a row. Prices for the metal declined for the session on "weekend profit taking" as well as disappointment over gold's "inability to break past" the key $1,900 mark, said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. However, a rise in gold exchange-traded fund demand is a "positive sign for the gold price for the week ahead." June gold declined by $5.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,876.70 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract finished 2.1% higher for the week, according to FactSet data.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: May 17 - May 21

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls

GBP/USD grinds higher following the bounce off 10-day SMA. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead. GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the cable justifies its bounce from 10-day SMA to aim for the key hurdle around mid-1.4200. However, oscillators are likely testing the pair’s further upside.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyeing Markit US PMI Data and Symmetrical Triangle

Gold, XAU/USD, Inflation, Treasury Yields, Fed, Symmetrical Triangle - Talking Points:. Gold aimed higher as Treasury yields and the US Dollar fell. Falling commodity prices may be lowering inflation estimates. XAU/USD eyes Symmetrical Triangle for next potential move. Gold prices gained on Thursday as the anti-fiat yellow metal capitalized on...
Marketsnumismaticnews.net

Will Basel 3 Boost Gold and Silver Prices?

The Basel 3 accord is a set of global financial reforms developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision under the domain of the Bank for International Settlements, an organization headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. These coming changes in bank system operations are to strengthen regulation, supervision and risk management within the worldwide banking industry.
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Prices Slip Amid Taper Talk

Gold prices slipped from over four-month highs on Thursday as investors looked past hawkish FOMC minutes. Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,868.09 per ounce, after having hit as high as $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8. U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $1,868.05, with extreme...
MarketsDailyFx

Bitcoin Price May Be in Peril After Losses Reshape Technical Landscape

Bitcoin appears vulnerable to further losses after massive losses broke key technical support. BTC/USD will look to recoup lost ground and hold above crucial support at $30,000. Bitcoin Price May Be in Peril After Losses Reshape Technical Landscape. Bitcoin may be vulnerable to further losses and volatility as risk appetite...