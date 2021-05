In the first century, after Jesus Christ died on the cross and rose from the dead, the early church got its start, according to the book of Acts. It must have been a really challenging time for those who were standing against the traditions of men and the religion that had been there for centuries before, Judaism. The gospel of Jesus seemed to go against everything that the people of Israel had always been taught and believed. This new teaching, the gospel, taught that regardless of what we’ve done, God will forgive us through Jesus and we can be a brand new creation.