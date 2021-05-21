KidZone Museum launches Small Talk Tahoe podcast

The house in which I live is large, but one of its design flaws is the lack of a good-sized closet. As a result, each fall and spring, I pack away clothing fit for the season that is passing and bring out clothing suited for the upcoming time of the year. I usually buy an item or two at an end of season clearance sale before doing so and forget about it until the following year when I repeat the process. I use an oversized suitcase for storage and opening it up each year is a source of delight, as I pull out the new items I had forgotten about and unfold other “old friends” I am fond of wearing.