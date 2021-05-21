newsbreak-logo
Truckee, CA

KidZone Museum launches Small Talk Tahoe podcast

By Justin Scacco
Sierra Sun
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly three decades the KidZone Museum in Truckee has provided the area’s youngsters with a creative space to play, learn and discover. While the outbreak of COVID-19 has forced the museum to temporarily shut its doors, volunteers from KidZone have sought to find other ways of reaching out to the community, recently launching the Small Talk Tahoe podcast.

