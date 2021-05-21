‘The good, the bad and the ugly:’ New Truckee museum offers glimpse into area’s rich history

As the sun starts shining and flowers blooming, the itch to get outside is overwhelming for most. However, a fear of falling can keep many playing it safe indoors. One out of five falls in older adults causes an injury serious enough to warrant a hospital visit. A bad fall can cost someone their independence. It’s a valid thing to be afraid of. However, the worst thing one can do when afraid of falling is to stop moving. Inactivity leads to more of the problems that cause falls, such as weakness and stiffness. Remind you, Nevada County is one of the most beautiful places in the world, so let me offer you a few safety tips, so you can get out and enjoy what the county has to offer.