Lufthansa Cargo has laid the foundation stone for the construction of its new art storage facility at the Frankfurt hub. The so-called ArtCube at the Lufthansa Cargo Center will in future have an area of 168 square meters and offer its customers secure and professional storage of valuable works of art of all kinds. The new building is being constructed as part of the modernization of the airfreight hub in Frankfurt initiated by Lufthansa Cargo and is scheduled to go into operation at the end of the year.