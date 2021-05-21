Ponds and no-till practices limit moisture loss
Taking advantage of any rainfall that comes throughout a growing season is key for maximizing yields, but effectively managing the water can take time. Jason Webster, commercial agronomist with Precision Planting in Pontiac, Illinois, said reservoir ponds have the ability to make low-elevation, water-collecting ground more effective. Crop ground that would typically see water standing after big rains could be a recycling ground for excess moisture.www.agupdate.com