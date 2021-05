The U.S. equity market has been quite volatile over the past few weeks. The first three days of last week saw tech stocks falling on fears of increasing inflation and a faster-than-anticipated tightening monetary policy. Then, on May 13, Federal Reserve officials played down the risk of a tightening policy and claimed that the rising prices in the reopening economy were only temporary. On May 14, the market bounced back on this newly injected optimism. Worries over whether temporary price surges aren't, in fact, temporary, have continued to be borne out in daily market swings.