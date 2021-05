SCOTTSBLUFF — A fun family movie and an anniversary classic will take the screen at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Movie Theater this weekend, May 14-16. First up will be “Croods: A New Age.” In this film, the prehistoric Crood family searches for a safer habitat and discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another and survive together.