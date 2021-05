In a recent conversation with a CMO, it was clear that she was very proud of the digital transformation she led for her company over the course of the last three years. She had shifted a large portion of her advertising budgets from “offline” (print, direct mail, TV, etc.) to “digital.” But in reading about “all that digital ad fraud” she became concerned that the digital transformation was not a good thing. I reassured her that transforming her marketing organization into “digital first” and spending ad budgets in digital is a good thing. After all, digital marketing is the most measurable channel, with detailed data and analytics to use to optimize campaigns for business outcomes. But there’s good digital marketing and there’s bad digital marketing. And most of the digital marketing being done through programmatic channels today is the bad kind.