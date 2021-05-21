newsbreak-logo
Southwest Museum on Mt Washington to reopen in June

By Jesus Sanchez
theeastsiderla.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, known for its collection of Native America pottery and artifacts, is scheduled to reopen on June 26, more than a year after pandemic restrictions forced its closure. The Autry Museum, which owns the Southwest, announced the reopening on Friday. Visitors will be able to...

www.theeastsiderla.com
