Almost 70 big cats seized from compound run by ‘Tiger King’ stars

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal authorities have seized almost 70 protected big cats from an animal park run by a couple spotlighted on the Netflix hit “Tiger King.” NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY from Thackerville, Oklahoma.

