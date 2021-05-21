Almost 70 big cats seized from compound run by ‘Tiger King’ stars

Carole Baskin says she is “extremely worried” for residents of a Houston suburb and the tiger seen wandering the area after its keeper was arrested. Ms Baskin, of the popular Netflix series Tiger King, said to CNN she was “extremely worried about what happens with this tiger and the people around it”, in an interview on Wednesday. “Because the people who were involved in buying, and selling, and owning, and transporting this tiger have proven that they are reckless individuals with no concern for the people around them, or for the animal involved,” said Ms Baskin.The Tiger King star...