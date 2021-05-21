Tested: 2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Lacks the Punch to Match Its Price
The Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition looks like a race car stripped of its numbers and sponsorship decals. It's powered by a 472-hp V-8 that rumbles under a vented hood made of exposed carbon fiber. It has a carbon-fiber wing stuck to its rear deck, fat tires inside its flared fenders, and big carbon-ceramic brakes behind its forged 19-inch alloy wheels. It drives with sweet, balanced precision and roars to a 7300-rpm redline. Did we mention it's named for a famous Japanese racing circuit? What's not to love?