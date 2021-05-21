The new Hagerty Drivers Foundation champions car culture, education, and innovation

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly two decades of helping to shape the future of car culture through its philanthropic efforts, Hagerty has announced the creation of an overarching nonprofit organization called the Hagerty Drivers Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships for students in the automotive field of education, offers financial support for automotive startups and grants for innovative business ideas, and continues to build the National Historic Vehicle Register, which documents the invaluable history of our automotive past.

