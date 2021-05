As an Indian American, I’ve been feeling conflicted about the progress that the United States has made in immunizing ourselves against COVID-19 in comparison the horror India is facing. At the same time I can stroll into the doctor’s office to get my second dose of the vaccine, my fellow Indian Americans and I have family members whose lives are at risk if they step outside of their homes. The dichotomy between the two situations underscores the experience of reaping the privileges that come along with residing in a rich country while still feeling deeply connected to one with fewer resources.