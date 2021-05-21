newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Letter: Demonstrate for peace, justice and a green transition

By Letters
Mountain Xpress
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDemonstrations such as the local ongoing Raytheon issue are generally framed as being a protest. From my viewpoint, it’s much more than that. They are participating in free speech to fulfill a longing for peace and justice and a sustainable planet for all. It is an effort to inform the public and influence public officials, who have the power and responsibility to make decisions for the public good. If the System shuts us out, how else can we influence it?

mountainx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
Buncombe County, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Protest Riot#Environmental Justice#Social Justice#Civil Discourse#Community Health#Public Discussion#Resist Raytheon#Mountain Xpress#Pratt Whitney#American#Green Transition#Commitment#Civil Dialogue#Transparency#Environmental Concerns#Concerned Citizens#Respectful Discussion#Public Officials#Social Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Protests
Related
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Letter: Clamp down on illegal fireworks

As we are slowly approaching another Fourth of July, I am remembering last year’s awful experience here in Asheville and I’m sure around the country. The pandemic had shut down local celebrations, and so those residents who just couldn’t live without the bright bursts and loud bangs went out and purchased what to my mind were commercial-grade fireworks.
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Letter: Nondiscrimination ordinances are important step

As someone born and raised in Asheville, I was happy to see the Asheville City Council and Buncombe County Board of Commissioners adopt LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections last month. These protections are an important step in the right direction for our city and county. I’m proud to be from Asheville because...
Buncombe County, NCMountain Xpress

Buncombe commissioners must rein in the TDA

The Buncombe County commissioners have a chance to make a huge difference in the lives of many local residents while addressing critical community needs. Daniel Walton’s summary of the Tourism Development Authority’s March 25-26 retreat (“TDA Projects Roaring Year for Buncombe Visitation,” March 31, Xpress) made it painfully clear that the only way to rein in this broken entity is for the commissioners to use their power to repeal the occupancy tax that funds the authority’s efforts. This would put pressure on state lawmakers to rewrite the enabling legislation to allow the use of future occupancy tax receipts to meet pressing local needs.
Asheville, NCbpr.org

Demolition Of Vance Monument Begins In Asheville, Will Take Roughly Two Weeks

Demolition of the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville began Monday and will take roughly two weeks to complete. The 65-foot high stone obelisk in Pack Square will be taken down block by block. The city says the contractor doing the work can’t use a crane to help because of an underground parking garage at the site which won’t bear the equipment’s weight. Sidewalks in the square will be open during demolition, but the immediate area around the monument is blocked off, including the road which will be closed.
Asheville, NCRock Hill Herald

Removal of Asheville Confederate monument set to commence

Work to demolish and remove a 75-foot-tall stone obelisk built to honor a Confederate leader will begin soon in Asheville, North Carolina. City officials said barricades have been placed around the Vance Monument ahead of work that will begin this week, TV station WLOS reported. Asheville City Council members voted...
Asheville, NCPosted by
Black Enterprise

City of Asheville Set to Remove Confederate Monument of Former Slave Owner

The city of Asheville, North Carolina, will be busy this week demolishing a monument that honored Confederate military official Zebulon Vance. The 75-foot-tall Vance Monument will be removed after Asheville City Council members voted 6-1 in March for its withdrawal, WLOS reports. The yearlong decision-making process started after nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following the police killing of George Floyd.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Evergreen students take environmental education to heart

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at one mountain school are discovering the importance of taking care of the environment and giving back to their community. Evergreen Community Charter School students, parents and staff recently participated in Better World Week. Students led a week-long celebration of service projects, community building and...
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Crews prepare Vance Monument for removal from downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A monument that’s been a fixture in downtown Asheville since 1897 will be soon be removed. Calls to take down the Vance Monument intensified in the wake of protests last year after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Security fencing now surrounds the monument now...
Raleigh, NCFort Worth Star-Telegram

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says behavior analysts can now...
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Henderson County, NCWLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — On Monday, a Henderson County woman accused of stabbing her daughter to death is expected to be in court. Authorities say Penny Hartle is charged with 2nd-degree murder. Henderson County deputies were called to the Fruitland Community after her five-year-old daughter Caroline was found unresponsive on April 25th. Deputies say Caroline had been stabbed to death.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Asheville proposes $1.2 million for reparations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is proposing a $1.2 million reparation commitment, the city’s largest financial proposal since it signed the resolution last summer. The city aims to use the money to help the city’s Black residents create generational wealth through home and business ownership. The city's...
Asheville, NCwnctimes.com

City of Asheville to launch Information and Truth Telling Speaker Series

Asheville -- City of Asheville Community News May 14, 2021: The Information and Truth Telling Speaker Series is the first phase of the City of Asheville’s process to deliver community reparations for Black Asheville. The series will include local and national speakers who share information about past policies, present trends and disparities, and future initiatives. The community will have opportunities to participate. Please join us over 3 separate events highlighting the past, present and future.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Unemployment benefits just one factor in WNC workforce shortage

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — So many job openings, so few applicants. It’s a major issue in the mountains. At Thermo Fisher, there are 100 job openings, and the company plans to add 100 more over the year. However, despite competitive salaries and training opportunities, the company is having a hard...