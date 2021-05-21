Letter: Demonstrate for peace, justice and a green transition
Demonstrations such as the local ongoing Raytheon issue are generally framed as being a protest. From my viewpoint, it’s much more than that. They are participating in free speech to fulfill a longing for peace and justice and a sustainable planet for all. It is an effort to inform the public and influence public officials, who have the power and responsibility to make decisions for the public good. If the System shuts us out, how else can we influence it?mountainx.com