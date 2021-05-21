newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Woodlands, TX

Children’s Gym that Serves Kids with Autism & Special Needs Comes to The Woodlands

By Editor's Blog
fatcatwebproductions.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woodlands, TX – May 12th, 2021: We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, an international children’s gym franchise, announces the Grand Opening of its location: We Rock the Spectrum – The Woodlands. In accordance with The Woodlands city and Texas state guidelines, the opening will be accompanied by a celebration on Saturday, May 22nd at the new gym, 4130 FM-1488 #104, Conroe, TX 77384 from 10 am to 5 pm. The gym will offer families with children from all walks of life a breadth of sensory and physically beneficial activities within a safe, clean, and controlled environment.

fatcatwebproductions.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Woodlands, TX
Lifestyle
State
California State
Conroe, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
The Woodlands, TX
Health
Conroe, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Conroe, TX
City
The Woodlands, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Woodlands#School Psychology#Arts And Crafts#Features Kids#Community Development#Bcba#Methodist Hospital#Lssp#Entergy#Unique Classes#Therapeutic Equipment#Neurological Development#Sensory Feedback#Public School Systems#Admission#Vestibular Sensations#Neurotypical Development#Tarzana#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Autism
Related
Houston Chronicle

Bike The Woodlands Month returns with focus on kids, students

After a COVID-caused hiatus from activities in 2020, officials with the Bike The Woodlands Coalition are halfway through Bike The Woodlands Month and officials report the event has been successful so far in raising awareness of bicycling issues. Normally one of the more prolific monthly celebrations, Bike The Woodlands Month...
Magnolia, TXHouston Chronicle

Keep Us Fed nonprofit expands service area to Magnolia

After a very successful 2020, the nonprofit Keep Us Fed continues to be on a roll in 2021. The group announced recently it is expanding to the Magnolia area and continues to establish new partnerships with businesses and nonprofit organizations. In April, KUSF began recovering food donations from its ninth...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don’t.” – Steve Maraboli | Here’s our pick of the top five things to do in The Woodlands this week:
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

Roaming Houston tiger finds new home at Texas animal sanctuary

The missing tiger named India that was safely turned over to Houston authorities on May 15 was transferred from BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions in Houston to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in North Texas on Sunday, May 16, according to authorities. The tiger received a medical evaluation overnight...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Montgomery County, TXyourconroenews.com

Montgomery County's fully COVID-vaccinated residents tops 163K

The Montgomery County now has 163,301 residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as county’s mass vaccination hub is winding down its operations at Woodforest Stadium. The new total of vaccinated residents is almost 35 percent of the 16 and up population. The Montgomery County Public Health District confirmed 133 new active...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

The Weekly Rewind (May 9 - May 15)

THE WOODLANDS, TX - The news never stops in and around The Woodlands and Texas. Here are some of the most read stories from last week, May 9 - May 15. Our subject [last] week is quite a bit more than just a student athlete. To limit this individual to just two things she's gifted at would be selling her short. We'll get into her many talents in a little bit.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Splash into Summer with a Movie Night at The Pavilion

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Celebrate the start of summer at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with a screening of Finding Nemo on the venue’s 3 large LED screens Friday, May 28, 2021. All-in family four-packs start at $20 and include four tickets and popcorn. Lawn tickets include lawn chairs. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. movie. With its delightful cast of characters, beautiful animations and award nominated musical score by Thomas Newman, Finding Nemo is the perfect way to introduce kids to the arts while having a splashin’ good time!