Children’s Gym that Serves Kids with Autism & Special Needs Comes to The Woodlands
The Woodlands, TX – May 12th, 2021: We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym, an international children's gym franchise, announces the Grand Opening of its location: We Rock the Spectrum – The Woodlands. In accordance with The Woodlands city and Texas state guidelines, the opening will be accompanied by a celebration on Saturday, May 22nd at the new gym, 4130 FM-1488 #104, Conroe, TX 77384 from 10 am to 5 pm. The gym will offer families with children from all walks of life a breadth of sensory and physically beneficial activities within a safe, clean, and controlled environment.