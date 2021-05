Love Renaissance (LVRN), the leading Atlanta-based label cultivating cultural bonds and redefining the next generation of hip-hop and R&B, strengthens their female leadership within the company as they expand talent procurement cross-division. Today joining the team is Priya Minhas from Vevo now serving as Director of Creative Content, Stephanie Gaber now serving as Creative Marketing and Brand Partnerships Manager, Amal Noor who manages artists from multi-platinum producer Supah Mario to Teezo Touchdown as Senior Director of A&R and Manager, Aaliyah Lambert who was previously Marketing & Management Executive Assistant has been promoted to Marketing Manager, and Jessica Rodriguez has been promoted to Artist Manager and still maintains the role of Chief of Staff. This diverse female talent will directly support the five first-generation immigrant founders with roots in Ghana, Nigeria, Trinidad, and Jamaica to support a growing all-star roster boasting Summer Walker, 6LACK, Shelley FKA DRAM, Kitty Ca$h, BRS Kash, OMB Bloodbath, dsvn, and more.