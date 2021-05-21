newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Every Song Ranked on Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’: Critic's Picks

By Larisha Paul
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like a lifetime has passed since the unexpected crash landing of Olivia Rodrigo’s record-breaking debut single “Drivers License” in January, a song that has already gathered the social capital of a classic. The 18-year-old singer’s sticky follow up “Deja Vu” swatted away concerns of such a massive debut swallowing her career whole. Her third single, the venomous pop-punk rager “Good 4 U,” tapped into the sweltering annoyance that bubbled under the surface of her apparent sweetness. Now approaching the halfway mark of her breakout year, Rodrigo has released her highly-anticipated debut album Sour.

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Rihanna
Person
Dan Nigro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Pop Music#Song Lyrics#Classic Music#Dream Pop#Swiftie#Heartbreak#King Teenage Dream#Songwriting#Billboard#Soul#Uncomplicated Lyrics#Pop Rock#Glee#Grungy Rock#Moments#Disney Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicmymixfm.com

Olivia Rodrigo proves she has Taylor Swift’s lyrics “tattooed in [her] head” for ELLE’s Song Association

If it wasn’t already clear that Olivia Rodrigo is a massive Taylor Swift fan, it is now thanks to a round of Song Association with ELLE magazine. In the game, Olivia is given a series of random words and told she has 10 seconds to sing a song with that word in the lyrics. Not surprisingly for the self-proclaimed Swiftie, it was mostly Taylor songs that were top of mind — five in total.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
MusicFrankfort Times

Olivia Rodrigo samples Taylor Swift on Sour track 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back

Olivia Rodrigo samples Taylor Swift's 'New Year's Day' on her track '1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back'. The 18-year-old pop megastar has released her debut studio album, 'Sour', and after much speculation, it turned out Olivia used an interpolation of the track from Taylor's 2017 LP 'Reputation' on the song from the hotly-awaited record.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Olivia Rodrigo's sweet letter from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sent Olivia Rodrigo a "sweet and personal" letter. The 'drivers licence' singer was sent a handwritten note from the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker after she skyrocketed to fame and whilst she doesn't want to "divulge too much" about what was said, Olivia did reveal Taylor told her that "you make your own luck in the world".
Internetstayhipp.com

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Sour’ Twitter Reaction Memes

Breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album Sour on May 21 and internet users are reacting with hilarious memes and gifs. Her album features the angst-driven “good 4 u” and her No. 1 hit and nostalgia inducing track “Drivers License.”. Sour is taking listeners on a cathartic journey and...
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ruff breakup? Video captures golden retriever howling along to the chorus of Olivia Rodrigo's hit single Driver's License - as her owner says the pup only sings along to THIS song

A golden retriever who can't stop howling to Olivia Rodrigo's heartbreak anthem 'Drivers License' has captured the hearts of millions — convincing many that she must be going through a breakup. Caroline Hill, who is known as @roobytuesdays on TikTok, posed a compilation video of her dog wailing to the...
wmleader.com

‘Broken Harts’ doc premieres, Olivia Rodrigo drops ‘Sour’

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for May 17-23, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)
CelebritiesBillboard

All of Olivia Rodrigo's 'High School Musical' Songs From Season 1

Before 2021's biggest breakout hit "Drivers License" zoomed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Olivia Rodrigo was chugging along as part of the Disney machine while starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The High School Musical-inspired series premiered on Disney+ in November 2019, more than...
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Olivia Rodrigo packs a ‘Sour’ punch on debut LP

For those who spent their elementary and middle school days reading teen magazine covers detailing the high-profile breakups of Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas or Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, the career arc of Olivia Rodrigo the last couple years of stardom feels all too familiar. After her breakthrough on Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” she had a real-life relationship with costar Joshua Bassett that inspired debut single “drivers license.” Drama ensued. After months of headlines, her debut album, Sour, about the less-than-ideal feelings of late teenhood, has finally arrived.
Musicsweetyhigh.com

23 Emotional Lyrics From Olivia Rodrigo's Sour to Use as Your Next Instagram Captions

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour is out today, May 21, and fans who were expecting perfection have received it—and then some. It goes without saying that this is the heartbreak album of the year, with 11 mighty songs demonstrating Olivia's prowess as a songwriter. Each one will prove to leave you nearly as heartbroken as Olivia must have been when she penned them.
Musicthesaxon.org

Olivia Rodrigo unveils her album SOUR, here are the five tracks to remember

Olivia Rodrigo has just released her very first album SOUR. We listened to it for you and we share with you the five tracks to remember. After several weeks of waiting, it is finally here! Olivia Rodrigo has just unveiled her debut album SOUR, composed of eleven titles. We had already been able to discover three pieces “Driver’s License”, “Already seen” and more recently “Good 4 u”. And if you love these songs, then you’re definitely going to be a fan of the rest. Five titles particularly caught our attention and we invite you to discover them without further delay. We start strong with the first song on the album, “Brutal”. A very rock song which once again proves the versatility of Olivia Rodrigo. We slow down the pace a little with a ballad, “1 step forward, 3 steps back”. Besides, for this song Olivia rodrigo took up the piano curve of the verses of “New Year’s Day” de Taylor Swift.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Is One Sweet Entreé Into a Lifetime of Music-Making: Album Review

Chances are that, on the first or second listen, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, “Sour,” will remind you of Billie Eilish’s own freshman effort from a little over two years ago. It’s not so much that, at 18, Rodrigo is still young enough to count a 19-year-old as an influence — although you do get the distinct impression at times that she’s taken a few lessons from Eilish to go along with the many, many pieces of homework she’s taken home from Taylor Swift. It’s more to do with feeling that same sensation with “Sour” that you might have when “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” first came across the midnight transom: If she’s this strong in her first very first at-bat, how mighty might she be when she’s 30? And then, why are we worrying about a dozen years down the line when there’s an album this good right in front of us? How sweet it is.
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Olivia Rodrigo does not miss. All these 'Sour' reviews are here to prove it

Olivia Rodrigo got her driver's license at 17 and hasn't taken her foot off the accelerator since. In the whirlwind months following the record-shattering release of her viral debut track, "Drivers License," the Disney actor-turned-global pop phenom has put out two more expectation-defying singles, performed live at the Brit Awards and been the subject of a Regé-Jean Page-starring "Saturday Night Live" sketch before appearing on the long-running sketch comedy series as one of its youngest musical guests of all time.